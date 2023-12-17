Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,872 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.