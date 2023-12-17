Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,677 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.