Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,272 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BALL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

