Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,020 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $110.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,404.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $584,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. StockNews.com upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

