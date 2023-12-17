Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,506 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.64%.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.