Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $581,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $106.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

