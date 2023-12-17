Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $606,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.56 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

View Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.