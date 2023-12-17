Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $622,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.