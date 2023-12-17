Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $633,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,964 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 72.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,557,000 after acquiring an additional 208,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

