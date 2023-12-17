Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $688,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,793.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.