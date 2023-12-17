Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $694,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 71.6% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 13.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.64 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

