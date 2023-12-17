Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $699,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.