Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $666,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,891,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

