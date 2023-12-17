Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $678,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

