Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 812,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Trading Up 0.5 %

STN stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

