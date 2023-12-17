Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $76.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

