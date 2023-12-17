Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $117,492,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4,560.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,380 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.01%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.