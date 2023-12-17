Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $438,991,000 after buying an additional 2,446,124 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,729. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.