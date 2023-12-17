Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

