Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 138.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2,539.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 150,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $150.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

