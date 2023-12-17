Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $44,137,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $65.01 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

