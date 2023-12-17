Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in AES by 134.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AES by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 36.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 338,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of AES by 287.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

