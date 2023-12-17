Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.