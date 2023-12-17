Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,240 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

