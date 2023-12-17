Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,275 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

