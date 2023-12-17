Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,560 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $112,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,541 shares of company stock worth $520,957. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

