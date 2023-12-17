Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,495 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

