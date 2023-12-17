Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,104 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

