Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,056 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

