Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $617,000 Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 0.7 %

AWH opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

