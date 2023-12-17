Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $686,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,544,000 after purchasing an additional 200,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $66.88 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

