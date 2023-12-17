Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $707,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 490,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of POWI opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

