Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $713,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Integer by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $97.58 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

