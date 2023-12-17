Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

CONMED Stock Down 1.5 %

CNMD stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.83. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.