Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,287,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,068,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,885,000 after buying an additional 32,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

