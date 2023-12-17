Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

SAP stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $160.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

