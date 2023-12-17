Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $204.76 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $209.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average is $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.