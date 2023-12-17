PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.82

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 380516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,526. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,829,000 after acquiring an additional 870,364 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after buying an additional 684,194 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 636,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 414.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 499,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

