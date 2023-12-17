Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $203,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 860,805 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,794,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Baxter International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

View Our Latest Report on BAX

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.