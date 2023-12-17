Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RS opened at $270.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $197.38 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

