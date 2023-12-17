Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $304.37 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

