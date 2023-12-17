SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CAO Sells $5,137,856.75 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $248.49 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.13 and its 200 day moving average is $222.38.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after buying an additional 139,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
