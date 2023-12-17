Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rises By 20.3%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 120.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

