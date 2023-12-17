Short Interest in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rises By 19.9%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 27,780,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,700 shares of company stock worth $9,868,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 17.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $846,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

HOOD stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.20. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

