SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after buying an additional 252,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,988,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,213,000 after buying an additional 251,799 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,941.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 124,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 118,283 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,723,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

