ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $32.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

