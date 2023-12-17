ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

