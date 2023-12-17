ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 379,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

