ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

