ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.06 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

